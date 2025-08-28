Despite Reports, Don't Expect a Terry Rozier Buyout Soon
The Miami Heat have not had any luck trading Terry Rozier, after he struggled through his first full season with the organization. That's been for reasons beyond play -- his contract, while expiring, is hefty; and he's still the subject of an FBI investigation regarding gambling and fantasy sports.
With the Heat now having a crowded guard room, and Rozier unlikely to get much of an opportunity, there's been speculation about other ways Miami could part ways and Rozier can get a fresh start elsewhere.
One such way, as Five Reasons Sports Network (and its Five on the Floor podcast) have reported, is a mutually agreed-upon buyout at less than the $26.6 million Rozier is slated to earn (though that does include some incentives). There was a national report to that effect Thursday.
The Heat wouldn't mind such a buyout, at the right price. It would clear another roster spot, and save whatever amount is removed from the contract. The problem is, he needs to be in agreement on the number. And until the FBI investigation ends (it hasn't), it's highly unlikely that any team would make even a minimal financial investment in Rozier, and certainly not enough to make up the difference.
So why would he do it?
Well, only if he's really desperate to play, and rehabilitate his reputation as a player after a mystifying dropoff in 2024-25. Erik Spoelstra kept leaning on Rozier for heavy minutes even after removing him from the starting lineup, but after the acquisition of Davion Mitchell (who has since re-signed), Rozier got completely shelved. Now Norman Powell has arrived, and Dru Smith will get chances ahead of Rozier once fully healthy. And Miami does want to get a look at rookie Kasparas Jakicionis at some point during the season.
So there is no apparent role for Rozier in Miami anymore.
Heat sources continue to say that Rozier has been an exemplary teammate, so they don't seem to have much concern about whether he will accept sitting and watching. But while there is still some sentiment that it would be best for all parties to separate, it's hard to see that buyout coming soon.
