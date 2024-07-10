Did Miami Heat Play Role In Derrick White Earning Olympics Roster Spot?
Derrick White made a huge statement to the basketball world with his performance against the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.
The statement spoke loudly enough for U.S. Olympic Team personnel to take notice. It just might have propelled White to a spot on the squad.
White was named to the team Wednesday morning as a replacement for Kawhi Leonard, who withdrew from competition due to injuries sustained last season. Many felt the spot belonged to Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving or another All-Star (Jalen Brunson?) but White proved his worth in the postseason.
Especially against the Heat.
In April, White scored a game-high 38 points in Game 4 in Miami. He finished15 of 26 from the field and 8 of 15 from behind the arc.
White averaged 20.4 points for the five-game series.
“I made a couple shots early,” White said to The Associated Press after the game. “That always helps. Once you make a couple, the basket looks huge.”
After the series, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who is an assistant on the Olympic team, spoke glowingly about White.
"He's one of the most underrated players in the league," Spoelstra said. "because he does it on both ends."
White also played tough defense against the Heat during the series. He was a huge presence with his shot blocking abilities and his rebounding. He had three blocks in game two.
He finished the regular season averaging 15.2 points with 5.1 assists. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds.
