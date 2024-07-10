Inside The Heat

Did Miami Heat Play Role In Derrick White Earning Olympics Roster Spot?

Derrick White replaced Kawhi Leonard on the U.S. Olympic Team. His first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat made him a household name. The series against the Miami Heat could have proven he belongs representing his country.

Scott Salomon

Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) controls the ball while Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) controls the ball while Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White made a huge statement to the basketball world with his performance against the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

The statement spoke loudly enough for U.S. Olympic Team personnel to take notice. It just might have propelled White to a spot on the squad.

White was named to the team Wednesday morning as a replacement for Kawhi Leonard, who withdrew from competition due to injuries sustained last season. Many felt the spot belonged to Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving or another All-Star (Jalen Brunson?) but White proved his worth in the postseason.

Especially against the Heat.

In April, White scored a game-high 38 points in Game 4 in Miami. He finished15 of 26 from the field and 8 of 15 from behind the arc.

White averaged 20.4 points for the five-game series.

“I made a couple shots early,” White said to The Associated Press after the game. “That always helps. Once you make a couple, the basket looks huge.”

After the series, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who is an assistant on the Olympic team, spoke glowingly about White.

"He's one of the most underrated players in the league," Spoelstra said. "because he does it on both ends."

White also played tough defense against the Heat during the series. He was a huge presence with his shot blocking abilities and his rebounding. He had three blocks in game two.

He finished the regular season averaging 15.2 points with 5.1 assists. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL