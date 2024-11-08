Dion Waiters Reveals Lessons Learned During Miami Heat Stint
When Dion Waiters was focused, he was a productive player for the Miami Heat.
Then there were the times Waiters was a headache, which hurt the team. He had his share of ups and downs during his tenure in Miami from 2016-20.
He recently discussed during an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Waiters commented on his mistakes with the Heat such as the 10-game suspension caused by consuming edibles that led to a panic attack on the team flight from Los Angeles in 2019. He was later suspended six games after posting a picture of him partying after telling the team he was sick.
“When you get to a certain point in life it’s a business,” Waiters said. “Never understood the business side. You learn the business side but you may not fully understand it.”
Waiters arguably had his best years with the Heat, averaging 13.9 points. He never lived up to the potential of being a lottery pick in 2012 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He said he learned from his time playing with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
“Spo was always a great coach,” Waiters said. “Even though we had our differences at times, that doesn’t take away from him wanting to be the best. He’s sharp! And he’s already won and now he’s getting the praise for it.”
At 32, Waiters still feels he could help an NBA team. He hasn't played since 2020.
