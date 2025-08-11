Disproving The Myth That Erik Spoelstra Won't Play Rookies
Erik Spoelstra is a Pat Riley disciple with a 21st century spin.
Sometimes, due to that association, Spoelstra has also been characterized as stingy with playing time with rookies and even second-year players.
But is that really the case?
Not particularly -- so it's not necessarily a lock that Kasparas Jakucionis, whom the Miami Heat selected after he slipped to 20th overall, will sit and watch the entire season. Jakucionis is younger than the average rookie, even the modern age, and he struggled some in summer league, with only breakout game. But recent history shows that Spoelstra will give him a shot at some point, especially if he defends determinedly as he showed this summer, and he shows some of the shake and poise he did in one of the games, in which he scored 19 points in the first half.
For some hope that Spoelstra will turn to a young, unproven professional for help, you can cite these examples:
2008: While much was made of Spoelstra's frustration with the gifted, yet often drifting, No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley, Spoelstra did elevate Beasley as a starter over proven veteran Udonis Haslem for a while, and even into a first round series. And what's forgotten is that Spoelstra turned over the point guard duties to second-round pick Mario Chalmers, who started all 82 games at what wasn't his natural position.
2009: First-round pick Daequan Cook started 19 games (and played 59) even though that didn't amount to much.
The Big 3 Era: The Heat weren't really looking for young additions when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were competing for championships, but rookie Norris Cole did squeeze into the regular rotation in 2011, and stayed there for two championships.
2015: Not only did first-round choice Justise Winslow average 29 minutes on a competitive team as a rookie, but second-round selection Josh Richardson was a rotation fixture after the All-Star Break and into the playoffs.
2017: No, Bam Adebayo didn't start as a rookie (not with Hassan Whiteside on an enormous, regrettable contract). And he didn't play as much as he liked. But the future All-Star and Olympic gold medalist did average 20 minutes.
2019: Tyler Herro. The Bubble. The sneer. You remember. But you might have forgotten the three-time Rookie of the Month, Kendrick Nunn.
2020 on: Precious Achiuwa (rotation as a rookie), Jaime Jaquez (first-team All-Rookie) and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (first team All-Rookie) all made their way into Spoelstra's regular groupings, even if took Nikola Jovic a little time.
So, if Jakucionis doesn't play early, it's because he's not quite ready to play. Not because Spoelstra won't be ready to play a rookie.