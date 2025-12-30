The Heat are slowly inching closer to whole at the moment, as Tyler Herro remains the only player sidelined for this Monday night match-up against Denver.

Bam Adebayo, who was previously listed as probable, was upgraded to available tonight after going through his pregame warm-ups and deciding with the training staff he was good to go.

With his return combined with the worry of dealing with the Nikola Jokic led Nuggets, it caused interesting dialog on the starting lineup.

Norman Powell and Adebayo sit as obvious starters. Andrew Wiggins is in that grouping too for now, although the return of Herro could mean a potential opportunity for him in that second unit down the line.

Davion Mitchell is the next lock for that group, not only because they need him to bother Jamal Murray all night, but also because it would rock the boat for the guards off the bench. If Mitchell doesn't start, you can't consequently keep playing Dru Smith and Kasparas Jakucionis.

That left them with one final spot tonight: Pelle Larsson vs Kel'el Ware.

Larsson has been outstanding in his starts this season. Shooting the ball well, a stifling perimeter defender, and just absolutely everywhere on both ends of the court in this new style.

With the Nuggets missing many wings, deploying Larsson out there against Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones felt like a possibility.

But Erik Spoelstra and the Heat elected to keep Ware in that first unit.

Cap back in the starting lineup 💥 pic.twitter.com/LoCoHj0b6S — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2025

I've been strongly making the case to start Ware no matter what. Lean into the size, lean into the upside, and simply lean into finding the kid some consistency in his role.

With Adebayo getting the Jokic assignment, this forces Miami to do some of the things Ware was asked to do against the New York Knicks recently: play the helper on defense.

Most likely guarding somebody like Peyton Watson, the Heat's defense will dare him to shoot tonight. Instead of always looking miniature against this Nuggets group, the Heat will finally tower over Denver's first unit for a change.

We shall see how it works out.