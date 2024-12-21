Does Terry Rozier Fit On The Miami Heat?
After starting the year as the Miami Heat’s starting point guard, Terry Rozier was given a role off the bench where he usually closes games.
The Rozier addition this season has not been productive most of the time, and sometimes, he does not look playable for several stretches.
Rozier is averaging 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and three assists on 39.4 percent shooting and 34.7 percent from three-point range.
His inaccuracies with shooting, over-dribbling, and inconsistencies in finishing in the paint all have gone against what the Heat need from him. They go through several stretches of games where their offense dries up almost completely when Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are getting a rest on the bench or if they are having rare off-shooting nights themselves. This is when Rozier must provide a spark as a scorer. It was literally what the Heat’s plan was when they traded for him last year.
Even worse, one of the Heat’s two-way contracts, Dru Smith, is starting to firmly outplay Rozier in most ways, offensively and defensively. Over his last eight games where he has gotten consistent minutes, Smith is averaging 8.7 points, three rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 54.7 percent shooting and 61.4 percent from three-point range.
The defensive end is where Smith separates himself from Rozier. Over the same stretch, Smith is averaging 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks. This is in addition to far better perimeter defense and much more versatile on this end as well. Defense is always one of the Heat’s top priorities for players from their roster. Smith is very clearly better in this aspect.
