Don't Expect Kai Jones in Miami Anytime Time Soon
The Miami Heat’s biggest question heading into the season is depth in the frontcourt. Size and athleticism remain a need, and forward/center Kai Jones looked like a potential answer. For now, though, that possibility will have to wait.
Jones has signed with Anadolu Efes in Turkey for the upcoming season. His deal is expected to include an NBA out clause in January, which could open the door for an NBA return if the right opportunity presents itself.
At 6-foot-11, Jones is still young and brimming with athletic upside. Last season, he split time between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, appearing in 40 games. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in just under 12 minutes per game, showing flashes of energy and versatility in limited minutes (especially in Dallas where he averaged 11.4 PPG and 6.6 RPG in 21 minutes). While his role in the NBA has yet to fully materialize, his physical tools and mobility at his size are exactly the type of qualities the Heat could use.
Miami already got a closer look at Jones this offseason, bringing him in for a workout. The fit makes sense: the Heat don’t have a surplus of long, athletic bigs, and Jones could provide rim protection, rebounding, and transition speed that the current roster lacks. His stint with Anadolu Efes should also serve as an important stretch of development, giving him steady minutes in a competitive European league and a chance to refine his game.
From the Heat’s perspective, patience is key. A minimum contract for Jones in January would not only address a positional need but also keep Miami under the luxury tax, something Pat Riley emphasized as a priority in his end-of-season press conference. That financial flexibility is important, especially for a team that still believes its current group deserves time to prove itself before considering bigger moves.
So, while Jones won’t be donning a Heat jersey in October, his name is worth circling for the new year. Miami has time to evaluate its roster, see how the season develops, and then potentially add a low-risk, high-upside piece right when Jones could be available again.
For now, the Heat’s frontcourt remains a question mark, but Kai Jones shouldn’t be written off. His journey through Europe might be the best thing for his long-term growth -- and if Miami is watching closely, it could eventually benefit them too.
