Dru Smith Re-signs With The Miami Heat On New Deal

Ethan J. Skolnick

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) dribbles the basketball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Erik Spoelstra has always really liked Dru Smith.

The defensive-minded undrafted free agent with the quirky shot, who didn't show much early, was prioritized by the Miami Heat coach above more celebrated prospects, such as former first round pick RJ Hampton. Smith blew out his ACL one season. The Heat brought him back. Then, after he played surprisingly well early in the 2024-25 season, he tore his Achilles tendon.

Two traumatic lower body injuries in two years.

And still, the Heat are signing him to a three-year contract.

It should have been obvious this was happening, since the Heat's social media team has been regularly posting videos of Smith working out at the team facility. Then the Heat cleared a roster spot -- and money -- by shipping another defense-first player, Haywood Highsmith, off to Brooklyn on Friday.

Smith was not eligible for a two-way deal, so the Highsmith trade cleared the way for the Heat to give him their 14th standard contract. They may wait to fill that, or could give it to recent workout invite Kai Jones, who is now training with the Bahamas in Nicaragua for the AmeriCup.

What does Smith bring?

Well, he's tenacious on defense, similar to Davion Mitchell, who signed a two-year, $24 million contract to remain with the Heat this offseason. And he's a bit bigger. He's not much of a playmaker, but he didn't turn it over much last season, and he made more open shots than expected.

Mostly, he seems to be Spoelstra's security blanket.

Don't be stunned if Smith works his way back into the rotation, ahead of Terry Rozier for sure, once he's fully healthy.

