Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Patiently Awaiting Chance To Make Mark In Series Against Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) works the ball against Duncan Robinson - David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is no stranger to the situation.

He's been here before plenty times. In fact, he's used to it by now. Robinson's minutes have declined in the series against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"It's definitely been a challenge for sure," Robinson said. "Just trying to wrap my mind around whatever the opportunity looks like, whatever I can do to help us. That's been part of my preparation." 

Robinson has averaged just 13 minutes in the series entering tonight's Game 4 against the Celtics. That is 15 minutes fewer than he averaged in the regular season. Part of it is Robinson is still somewhat recovering from back problems that slowed him later in the year, but coach Erik Spoelstra is also experimenting with different players because of matchups.

Even with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined due to injuries, Robinson has still lost minutes to rookie Jaime Jaquez and second-year forward Nikola Jovic. Spoelstra and Robinson have dealt with this several times the past few seasons. Each time, they have found a way to compromise while making it work.

"Duncan is not going to make an excuse for it," Spoelstra said. "I'm not going to make an excuse for him. We have our guys. We have enough to get the job done. We understand the challenge and that's what our competitors love about this series. We know we have to play hard and we also have to play well." 

Still, there is time for Robinson to have an impact in this series.

