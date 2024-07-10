Inside The Heat

Dwyane Wade-Anthony Edwards Photo Causing Miami Heat Fan Speculation Overload

Shandel Richardson

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

A picture is worth a thousand words.

It's also worth 10,000 times more in NBA speculation.

On Tuesday, a photo of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and rising Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was making the Internet rounds. Heat fans are already viewing it as Wade trying to recruit Edwards to Miami.

For Wade, it was more of a way to pay tribute to Tom Crean, who coached him at Marquette. Crean was also Edwards' coach at Georgia.

Wade simply captioned the photo: Coach Crean Disciples.

You can't blame the Heat fans for wishful thinking. Any NBA fan base would want Edwards. He is arguably the most exciting, and entertaining, rising star in the league. He began the Team USA practice week by saying he was the best player on the roster.

"I'm still the number one option. Y'all might look at it differently," Edwards said earlier this week. "...I just go out there and be myself. Shoot my shots, play defense. They've got to fit in to play around me. That's how I feel."

Team USA coach Steve Kerr had no problem with the claim.

"I love that Anthony Edwards said he's the No. 1 option ... I want him to think that way," Kerr said Tuesday. "And I want five, six other guys to feel that way too."

Now, if only Edwards could make his way into a Heat uniform. For now, it's highly unlikely. But at least fans can imagine.

