Dwyane Wade Approves Of Father-Son Recreation Of Iconic LeBron James Dunk
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have one of the most iconic dunk colloborations in NBA history.
In 2010, Wade hit James with a no-look pass against the Milwaukee Bucks. James then finished with a one-handed slam. It wasn't so much the dunk that got everyone's attention. It was the photo snapped by Morry Gash of the Associated Press.
It quickly went viral and remains one of the most epic sports photos.
Fifteen years later, the moment is still gaining interest. On Sunday, Wade re-posted a video of a father and son recreating the highlight. Here's what Wade wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "This might be the coolest re-creation yet!" He then posted salute and clapping emojis.
BUTLER-MIAMI HEAT SAGA AMONG LEAGUE LOWLIGHTS
The Miami Heat's season was overshadowed by the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
Last offseason, Butler requested a contract extension after leading Miami to two Finals appearances over his five-season tenure. Riley denied the extension, leading to a falling out between the two prior to the beginning of the season.
Bleacher Report named the months-long saga as one of the messiest break-ups between a superstar and their team since 2010.
"Butler sent a warning shot by showing up to 2024 media day with 'normal hair' and 'no shenanigans'," the article wrote. "Before the calendar flipped to 2025, he had indicated he would rather be elsewhere. And after the New Year, he reiterated as much during a face-to-face meeting with Riley, through the media and more passive-aggressively with his play."
The relationship between Butler and the Heat would only grow more sour as the season progressed.
"Miami wound up suspending him multiple times after his initial trade request," the article added. Finally, he delivered a tour-de-fart effort in a Jan. 21 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was the final time he would suit up for the Heat, who flipped him to the Golden State Warriors shortly before the 2025 trade deadline."
Butler was actually included twice on Bleacher Report's list. His break-up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018 received a lot of media attention after an outburst during a practice. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers that season.
