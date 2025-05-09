Miami Heat Acquire Former No. 1 Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Deal
The Miami Heat are a team rumored to land a superstar this summer.
Whether it is Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo included in trade rumors, the Heat are one of the top teams mentioned by league analysts that could make a big move to shake things up. However, there may be a younger option available on the market this offseason.
The New Orleans Pelicans could move on from 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. A trade proposal from ClutchPoints predicts the Heat make a splash, acquiring Williamson along with veteran guard C.J. McCollum.
Heat receive: F Zion Williamson, G C.J. McCollum
Pelicans receive: F Andrew Wiggins, G Terry Rozier, G Duncan Robinson, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2027 first-round draft pick, 2029 first-round draft pick, 2027 second-round draft pick
The Heat would move on from a handful of veterans who have proven themselves as important pieces of the rotation. However, Williamson is not the type of player that is often included in potential trade negotiations. If the Heat want to go all in and try to emulate a superteam while keeping both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, this trade works perfectly.
While Williamson is the prize in this deal, McCollum, 33, is no player to scoff at. He averaged more than 20 points this season. As he has gotten older, his defense has declined but he can still score at an elite level. Paired alongside Herro, the duo could provide strong scoring while having Williamson and Adebayo control the frontcourt.
Parting with multiple first-round picks can be a tough pill to swallow. However, Pat Riley and company would be banking on the team playing well enough to hold late first-round draft picks.
