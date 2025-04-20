Dwyane Wade Describes Heated Moments Of Facing Detroit Pistons Fans
The New York Knicks have the luxury of playing the first two games against the Detroit Pistons in Madison Square Garden.
For Games 3 and 4, the Knicks travel to Detroit. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade said it was one of the toughest cities he faced during his Hall of Fame career.
"First of all, Detroit basketball was crazy," Wade said on his podcast. "That thing used to be, `Deeetroit Basketball.'
Wade was in the league when the Pistons were among the best teams with Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace. In 2005, Wade lost to the Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals.
That was when he got his first experience with Pistons fans. It was even worse when Wade teamed with LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010. He said that was when dealing with the Pistons fans was the toughest.
"We were in the hotel," Wade said. "They be outside our hotel screaming Detroit basketball. We go to restaurants, they be outside the restaurant, `Detroit basketball.' They follow us back to our hotel screaming Detroit basketball. The game started before the game in Detroit. Soon as we got there, the fans were like, `What?'
