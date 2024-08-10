Dwyane Wade Explains Why Rest Of World Has Caught Up To United States In Basketball
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was on the Team USA Olympics roster that last lost to foreign competition.
He said that moment was the beginning of the rest of the world catching up to the United States. It served as a wakeup call.
"I think we've been respecting the rest of the world since 2004 since we lost and we won a bronze medal," Wade said. "The game has grown around the world. It's exposed. Everyone has an opportunity.. You can hid anything any more. We get to see it all."
The United States held off France Saturday to win a fifth straight gold medal since that loss in Athens. It was proof the team has to compete at the highest level to maintain success.
"Just sitting here watching Serbia," Wade said. "Even though they won bronze, they didn't win gold, they will be back in four years. Watching this France team. Watching Canada. This is their first time together. They will be back in four years. Watching Germany. It's 68 NBA players in this field alone and it will probably be more in another four years. The world is good at the game of basketball."
Wade said the days of the United States expecting victory without maximum effort are long gone.
"It is the game we continue to keep dominating the game when it comes to gold medals," Wade said. "But it's not going to be easy. This is not 1992. Everybody needs to get that off their minds. This is a different day."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
