Dwyane Wade Explains Why Rest Of World Has Caught Up To United States In Basketball

Shandel Richardson

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was on the Team USA Olympics roster that last lost to foreign competition.

He said that moment was the beginning of the rest of the world catching up to the United States. It served as a wakeup call.

"I think we've been respecting the rest of the world since 2004 since we lost and we won a bronze medal," Wade said. "The game has grown around the world. It's exposed. Everyone has an opportunity.. You can hid anything any more. We get to see it all." 

The United States held off France Saturday to win a fifth straight gold medal since that loss in Athens. It was proof the team has to compete at the highest level to maintain success.

"Just sitting here watching Serbia," Wade said. "Even though they won bronze, they didn't win gold, they will be back in four years. Watching this France team. Watching Canada. This is their first time together. They will be back in four years. Watching Germany. It's 68 NBA players in this field alone and it will probably be more in another four years. The world is good at the game of basketball."

Wade said the days of the United States expecting victory without maximum effort are long gone.

"It is the game we continue to keep dominating the game when it comes to gold medals," Wade said. "But it's not going to be easy. This is not 1992. Everybody needs to get that off their minds. This is a different day."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.