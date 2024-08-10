Dwyane Wade Gives Props To Stephen Curry After Leading Team USA To Gold Medal
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade capped his first experience as a broadcaster for the Olympics watching a performance for the ages.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had 24 points on eight 3-pointers to lead Team USA past France to win the gold medal in the Olympics. After the game, Wade went out of his way to congratulate Curry.
He applauded the effort, especially after Curry hit a big 3-pointer when France cut the lead to three late in the fourth quarter.
"It allowed some moments like that with Steph Curry," Wade said on the broadcast. "He had to put that team away with shots like that."
For Curry, the achievement just adds to a legendary career. The future Hall of Famer has already changed the game with his impressive 3-point shooting. It was the first Olympics performance for Curry. He has won four titles with the Warriors during his NBA career.
Wade pointed out how Curry said he wanted to add another championship to his impressive resume. He made the claim shortly after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals to win the last of his titles.
"He said that was the only thing he needed," Wade said. "He just needed an Olympic gold medal He talked about it. He called it in 2022 just after his championship they won in Boston."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich