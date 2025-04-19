Dwyane Wade Gives Ultimate Props To Pair Of Miami Heat Stars
The Miami Heat are in the NBA playoffs thanks to a pair of strong performances by guard Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell.
Herro had a team-high 30 points with eight rebounds and seven assists while Mitchell had 16 points, including nine in overtime. Afterward, Heat legend Dwyane Wade chimed in on their performances. Here's what he had to say via X, formerly Twitter.
Herro and Mitchell helped the Heat become the first No. 10 seed to make the postseason. The No. 8 seed Heat face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday in Cleveland.
The Heat have made the postseason for a franchise-record six straight seasons. It is the third consecutive time they are the No. 8 seed. Last year they were bounced by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the opening round. In 2023, they became the second No. 8 seed to make the NBA Finals.
They joined the 1999 New York Knicks before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Finals. The Heat have their work cut out for them against the Cavaliers, who are led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Last year they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round after Mitchell sustained an injury.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Takeaways from the big win over the Hawks
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich