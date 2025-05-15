Udonis Haslem Explains The Issue With 'Playoff Jimmy' Expectations
The Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler earlier this season before losing in a demoralizing sweep. The Golden State Warriors won 25 of 32 games (including the playoffs) when Butler played with Steph Curry but were still eliminated unceremoniously after dealing with tough injury luck.
After saying Butler is "way smarter" than Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as a basketball player, former teammate Udonis Haslem questioned the limits of 'Playoff Jimmy' on ESPN's First Take.
After losing Curry early in Game 1 of their second round series, Butler averaged 20.2 points (on just 43 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals in the five games in his return to being the first option on offense.
"Jimmy Butler is a very talented basketball player, but he'll tell you, 'I'm not the most talented. I'm not the fastest'. He is a smart guy. He preys on weaknesses and mistakes," Haslem said. "We gotta give credit where credit's due to Minnesota. McDaniels was on him. Ant-Man was on him. Randle was on him. He's not a shooter. He needs to get in the paint. When you get in the paint, [they] have the number one shot blocker and rim protector on him."
To his point, the Minnesota Timberwolves finished with the third-best defensive rating for the season and are now back in the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season. Haslem explained why these limitations for Butler is what separates him from the other class of superstars at this point.
"I think Jimmy Butler gave what he gave, but Jimmy Butler didn't have any more to give against that team, and that's where you see the differences between other guys and Jimmy," Haslem explained. "Because I've seen guys guard LeBron, and no matter what you do, he gets his. I've seen guys guard D-Wade. No matter what you do, he gets his. Jayson Tatum, he gets his. Jaylen Brown, he gets his. Those guys get theirs no matter what you do. Jimmy Butler's not that unstoppable guy like those guys."