Dwyane Wade Reacts To Picture Perfect Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparison
It's obvious Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is having a blast commentating basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
His social media activity is off the charts in recent weeks, reacting to a handful of Team USA-related posts. The latest of which comes from the FIBA account, showing a nearly identical photo of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards next to arguably the greatest player of all-time Michael Jordan. The two were dunking the ball with their right hand while their tongues were out.
Wade replied to the picture-perfect comparison post with a handful of fire emojis.
The comparison between Jordan and Edwards is far from new, dating back to the Wolves guard's rookie year. Their unique mix of on-court athleticism and confidence leads many to draw the two together. Wade is also frequently compared to the 22-year-old. Edwards is one of the most productive players on Team USA thus far, recording an impressive 26 points in Saturday's blowout win over Puerto Rico.
Some even go so far as to say Edwards is the son of the Chicago Bulls legend, largely due to the similarities in their physical features. It's one of the most popular NBA fan theories in recent years. Heat star Jimmy Butler also found his name involved in these outlandish speculations.
While Edwards is far from catching Jordan in the all-time rankings, he possesses the qualities needed to get there.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
