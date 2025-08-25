Dwyane Wade References Iconic Miami Heat NBA Finals Moment After Big3 Title
Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James often poked fun at Mario Chalmers during the Big Three years. They picked on him like a little brother. Despite the constant ribbing, Wade always respected Chalmers' ability to come up in the clutch.
That was the case when Chalmers hit a key 3-pointer to lead his team to the Big3 championship. Chalmers teamed with ex-Heat player Michael Beasley to win the title in the league ran by rapper Ice Cube.
In an Instagram post, Wade described the victory with "Mario MF-ing Chalmers. It was a reference to Chalmers' huge 25-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals. The effort was key in James winning his first title.
LATEST HEAT TRADE PROPOSAL INVOLVES ALL-STAR BIG MAN
The Miami Heat are consistently rumored to land big-time players and although the offseason hasn't technically concluded as of yet, there are still more blockbuster mock trade packages the Heat are included in.
Bleacher Report proposed a five-team blockbuster trade where stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Lauri Markannen are moved. Antetokounmpo is sent to the Knicks in this package. The Heat's side of the deal is as follows:
Miami Heat receive: C Karl-Anthony Towns
Miami Heat trade: F Andrew Wiggins, G Terry Rozier, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick
"There may be a bit of unease over giving up two unprotected first-round picks, but this is almost as much of a no-brainer for Miami as it is New York," the article wrote. "[Karl-Anthony Towns] is coming off an All-NBA campaign in which he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 42.0 percent from deep. And his outside shooting makes him a pretty obvious fit alongside another combo big in Bam Adebayo who does much of his damage inside the three-point line and is an underrated distributor. Add Tyler Herro to those two and the Heat would suddenly have a pretty dynamic, relatively young trio. And they'd still have plenty of young talent (like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jović) to deploy around those three."
While the Heat already have talent at the center position in Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, Towns has experience playing the power forward position. Towns has proved he can be an elite scorer and be a leader for a team with championship aspirations.
The Heat have reportedly been trying to move Terry Rozier this offseason. However, his market does not seem at all robust. With a very disappointing season now behind him along with the gambling allegations, it is understandable why NBA teams would not want to take on his expiring $25 million salary. However, when packaged with Andrew Wiggins and two unprotected first-round picks, Rozier can just be thrown in as a salary filler.
Miami missed out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes earlier this summer due to their reluctance to trade their younger players. In this trade, Pat Riley deals two players north of 30 years old for one of the more dynamic centers in the NBA. It would be a no-brainer if a trade of this magnitude can actually be completed.