Miami Heat's Promising Forward Labeled As 'Biggest Riser' Heading Into Season
The Miami Heat's team identity is built through its young talent. Stars such as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are still relatively young and look to lead Miami in the post-Jimmy Butler era. However, there are a few other young rotational players who have impressed and can help lead Miami to the playoffs.
One such player is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who Bleacher Report named as the Heat's biggest riser heading into the season.
"Progress isn't always linear, but it was still jarring to see Jaquez fall off quite as steeply as he did in his second season," the article wrote. "After finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year and ninth in Sixth Man voting, the rugged forward lost minutes, shots and efficiency as a sophomore. This is not Jaquez, just 24, being on some irreversible downward slide. He still plays with force, still generally makes good decisions with the ball and does enough of the little things to deserve a shot at redemption. If he can get the ball to go in a little more consistently (46.1/31.1/75.4 shooting split last year), he'll retake his spot in the rotation and perhaps even warrant more than the 17 starts he got in 2024-25."
Jaquez impressed throughout his rookie season. However, his efficiency declined amidst a down season for the team. With the Heat not actively pursuing a forward this offseason, Jaquez may have shown some encouraging signs to the organization in terms of improving his game. It is safe to say this season will be make-or-break for the 24-year-old whose contract expires in 2027. A return to his rookie season form would go a long way to helping Miami earn a playoff spot in a depleted Eastern Conference.
WESTBROOK TO MIAMI?
The Miami Heat's 2024-25 season was largely infamous for parting ways with Jimmy Butler. He publicly shared his issues with the organization which led to him being dealt to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. While the Heat moved one from one potential future Hall of Famer, they could snag another via free agency.
Bleacher Report named the Heat as one of four teams who could sign guard Russell Westbrook.
"Much like the Kings, the Miami Heat's point guard rotation is largely populated by combo or shooting guards," the article added. "Right now, it looks like Tyler Herro could be the starter at the 1. And while Westbrook likely wouldn't do much to change that possibility, having a real, veteran point guard on the roster could stabilize a second unit that figures to include lots of younger talents like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and Davion Mitchell. In lineups with Herro and Norman Powell, Westbrook's ability to drag defenders to the paint as a driver could create precious extra time for those shooters outside, too."
As the article briefly mentions, the Heat's guard rotation is crowded to say the least. Adding Norman Powell along with drafting Kasparas Jakucionis helped improve the rotation mightily. However, Westbrook is presumably not looking for a multi-year deal given his age and declining ability. He could come in and serve as a strong facilitator off the bench while also mentoring the young guards on the roster such as Tyler Herro, Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson.