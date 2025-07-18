Terry Rozier Going Viral After Absurd Betting Details Surface
Although the gambling investigation into Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier began more than six months ago, shocking new details are still coming to light.
The suspicious activity did not take place during Rozier's disappointing tenure in Miami but rather in March 2023 with the Charlotte Hornets. ESPN's David Purdum recently revealed stunning details about why a game between the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans is the one being looked into yet again.
"A professional bettor placed 30 wagers in 46 minutes, all involving Terry Rozier in a 2023 NBA game, according to documents obtained by ESPN that reveal new details about the suspicious betting under scrutiny by federal investigators," Purdum wrote.
The absurd details Purdum shared are going viral, with social media posts gaining hundreds of thousands of views.
All 30 bets placed won after Rozier exited the game just 10 minutes in. He finished the game against the Pelicans on March 23, 2023, with five points, four rebounds, and two assists, as the Hornets fell short 115-96.
Purdum continued, "In all, at least six sportsbooks in multiple states detected suspicious betting on Rozier props that day, with the bulk of the activity occurring in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to sources familiar with a report issued by U.S. Integrity, a firm that monitors the betting market for abnormalities."
Although no actions or charges have been carried out, this is certainly a bad sign for the 31-year-old.
