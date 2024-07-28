Dwyane Wade Takes Absolute Joy In Calling Games Of Ex-Teammates LeBron James, Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has often said he enjoys the role of NBA broadcaster.
Apparently, he just loves it a little bit more when calling games involving his teammates. On Sunday, Wade called his first Team USA game in the Olympics in Paris. He got the opportunity to drop commentary on former sidekicks LeBron James and Bam Adebayo.
And Wade refused to hold back when offering praise during their victory against Serbia in the opener.
With the outcome already decided, Wade raised his voice when Adebayo finished with a dunk. It had the feel of when players are mic'd during the NBA All-Star Weekend.
"I asked Bam to give me something to talk about and he just gave me something," Wade said, adding extra emphasis.
He also dropped a reference from the movie Coming To America when play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle asked if he knew Adebayo's real first name.
"His momma call him Bam, I'm a call him Bam," Wade said. "... His future is bright."
And then there were his takes on James.
“Anytime I still see LeBron playing this level of basketball, I'm trying to see what I did wrong in life," Wade said in the first half.
After James and Team USA solidified victory, Wade entered the greatest ever debate. He probably upset the Michael Jordan crowd.
"LeBron James, the greatest, the GOAT," Wade said.
