Erik Spoelstra Accepts Jimmy Butler "Was Searching For Something New As Well"
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra answered questions ahead of the Heat's game against the Golden State Warriors, with many being about former Heat star Jimmy Butler.
He began with a light-hearted remark.
"Wait. He's been with the Warriors," Spoelstra said. "Is this why the room is so full? Because we won one game in a row?"
Spoelstra was asked about Butler's demeanor in his first few weeks with the Warriors.
"I see where you're going with that," Spoelstra said. "It was a great time. It was like we were turning a page. It was a new, we knew it was going to be a new chapter, new energy. I think he was searching for something new as well. You know, that's that."
When reminiscing on what worked well with Butler on in their tenure together, one which resulted in two NBA Finals appearances, Spoelstra had this to say:
"We studied him a great deal when we were trying to go after him initially, so we see how he elevated his play and that's from a competitive positive spirit and IQ and a feel, context of game, all of those things," Spoelstra said. "And, when we get past all of this, I said this the other night, this league is a league of change. There's a, it's a league of emotion and get past it, you know, years beyond, you'll look back at this chapter, and that's what it was. It was a five and a half year chapter. That's equivalent to when Pat was coaching with the Lakers, probably like a ten year chapter. I mean, it's a transient league now, so that was a pretty long chapter. There are a lot of different highs. Yeah, I'll look back on it finally. You know, I will. I have a picture, he and I from the bubble. I'll definitely look back on that. Those were extraordinary times and, um, those are, those are memories that, uh, you know, we'll all keep."
The Warriors, who have won 16 of 20 games since the trade that netted the Heat Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a pick that currently sits at No. 21 in the draft order. Spoelstra was also asked about Butler's fit with his new team.
"Yeah, I mean, he fits, you know, stylistically, because he's kind of an opposite of Curry. But his IQ and his competitive spirit, you know, fits, with their philosophy. You know, he always finds a way to be an add-on, a value, one way or another."
Golden State Warriors Without 11-Time All-Star For Matchup Against Miami Heat
All the information you'll need ahead of Warriors forward Jimmy Butler's return to Miami.
The Golden State Warriors will be without two-time MVP Stephen Curry for their game against the Heat, amid Jimmy Butler's anticipated return to Miami.
Curry, a four-time champion, traveled with the team on Sunday and participated in the team’s practice and workouts yesterday. He missed the first game of their road trip with a pelvic contusion. The former Finals MVP is averaging 24 points, six assists and four rebounds for the season.
Meanwhile, Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson went from being listed as "questionable" to "out" on the injury report, dealing with lower back pain.
Nikola Jovic, (broken hand), has been cleared to begin court work, with the Heat not giving timetable for his return.
The Warriors come into Miami with a 41-30 record and the 6th seed in the West, while the Heat stand at 30-41 and the 10th seed in the East.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
WARRIORS
Stephen Curry: Out - Pelvis
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +4, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchup 114-98 in San Francisco. The Heat and Warriors have split their last 10 games against each other down the middle, (five Heat wins, five Warriors wins). The Heat are 35-37 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 20-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Jaime Jaquez Jr.
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
WARRIORS
G Brandin Podziemski
G Moses Moody
C Quinten Post
F Jimmy Butler
F Draymond Green
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler's return to Miami: “It’ll be fun. It’s another game for us honestly. We got bigger things to worry about at this point and we need to just win games. Obviously Jimmy is coming back here but it’s a regular game.”