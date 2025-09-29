Inside The Heat

Erik Spoelstra at Miami Heat media day: "Embracing the unknown"

Ethan J. Skolnick

Erik Spoelstra at Miami Heat media day
It's a different year for the Miami Heat, and Erik Spoelstra says he is taking an open-minded approach.

After a summer that started with reflection regarding the Heat's flameout in the playoffs, the coach said Monday at media day that he feels energized by an offseson that included visiting with three players in EuroBasket 2025, getting to know newcomer Norman Powell and setting a course for one of the youngest rosters he's had.

Spoelstra addressed a number of topics related to the somewhat reshaped roster.

  • After being critical of Kel'el Ware's professionalism, Spoelstra said he "enjoys coaching" the center, and "he's positioning himself for an important role... and he will have to prove it."
  • When asked about what he wants to see from captain Bam Adebayo, Spoelstra focused on continued growth in leadership. "It takes great vulnerability to be able to impact a locker room of a lot of players that are impressionable."
  • Spoelstra spoke of the decision for Tyler Herro to have surgery: "It was something that was nagging, we thought we might be able to help it with treatment. But we couldn't. So that was the final decision."

    "He's going to be back sooner than later."
  • Spoelstra met with Powell in Las Vegas, and while he didn't have a specific message for the veteran scorer, he was impressed immediately by Powell's approach. Powell won a championship with Kyle Lowry in Toronto, and when Lowry was with the Heat, Lowry raved about Powell.
  • The coach expressed confidence that Andrew Wiggins will perform more consistently now that Wiggins is more comfortable.

Overall, there were no bold claims from Spoelstra, such as in 2023 when he said the Heat were "one of those teams." It seems to be a growth agenda, as things get started in training camp in Boca Raton this week.

