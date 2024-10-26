Erik Spoelstra On The Miami Heat’s Usage Of Bam Adebayo
Despite such a horrible start to the season, it was just one game out of 82.
Having arguably the best coach in the league, Erik Spoelstra, gives the Miami Heat the confidence to ignore the doubters and the chance to write the loss off as just one of those rare but inevitable bad games every team has at some point or another.
Spoelstra spoke on the Heat after practice on Friday concerning the team's performance against the Orlando Magic.
“The word manipulate, it is like in every bit of the attacking sense,” Spoelstra said. “All of that is good for our team. We didn’t get to that enough clearly. We didn’t get to it enough with Bam. These are just some of the things that we’ll work out, and that has nothing to do with the new things we’re emphasizing. It was just one of those nights; I hate to say it. I also don’t want to take anything away from Orlando. They can make you look like that with the way they defend and how committed they are on that end.”
Spoelstra was asked about what had changed regarding Bam Adebayo’s role from last year, and he clarified it was mainly his and the team’s responsibility to get Bam into the offense.
“There’s some instances where he’ll be spaced more behind the three,” Spoelstra said. “It’s on all of us, myself, Terry, and everybody, to recognize we can get the ball to him in a place that puts pressure on the defense. And we know how to do it. We just didn’t get to a lot of our half-court execution the way we’re capable of.”
Adebayo scored nine points, five rebounds, and one assist on 20 percent shooting from the field. He also missed both of his three-point attempts against the Magic. The Heat will look to get him more involved in their next game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.