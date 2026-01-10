No excuses in Indiana: Heat face Pacers with bigger tests ahead

The Miami Heat have done a great job handing business this season --winning the games they are supposed to win-- but have found themselves struggling against tougher, more physical opponents.

Now after the postponement of their previous game in Chicago, they find themselves facing another inferior opponent, the mightily struggling Indiana Pacers.

And Miami must take care of business yet again.

The Miami Heat vs top 15 defenses this season:



6-12



The Miami Heat vs bottom 15 defenses this season:



14-5 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 7, 2026

Miami is the better team

The Heat are better than the Pacers, they are way better actually, in just about every facet of the game. Something that is hard to believe considering how last season ended for both teams. Miami's offense of this season has essentially switched places with the Pacers of last season. High pace, high efficiency, and high scoring.

In the previous meeting, Miami scored 142 points, dominating the Pacers in the rebounding department, in the paint, and forced 26 turnovers. Miami dominated the game and needs to follow this process again, especially as they may be fully healthy, finally.

The Miami Heat this season:



— 6th in the East

— 4th best defense

— 3rd in PPG

— 10th in net rating



At a .541 win % they’re on pace for 44 wins



With reports that the Grizzlies are entertaining Ja offers, should Miami make a move?@5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ pic.twitter.com/WBVOiQ3RFp — Coach Geo (@geovaldez_) January 10, 2026

Gives Miami cushion going forward

A win for the Heat will move them to four games above .500 and keep them as a top 6 seed in the East, right on the tails of the Philadelphia 76ers. But beyond moving up on the better side of .500, the Miami Heat's upcoming schedule is not friendly.

The Heat play at the Thunder, directly after this game, then come home for a three game gauntlet against the Suns, Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder before heading to face Jimmy Butler and the Warriors.

This will be a telling stretch for the Heat and it comes at a good time, the Heat are healthy, and get a chance to see how this roster fares against the league's best. This strtch could guide the Heat's approach as we head to the trade deadline and answer many pressing questions.

Does Herro and Powell work, can Miami finally beat top 15 defenses, can the Heat continue to get production out of their young core, and who deosn't fit.

A win against the Pacers gives the Heat cushion down the line, especially during this tough upcoming stretch.

The Heat have beaten the Pacers before, and they need to do it again, especially as the Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin, and potentially Andrew Nembhard.

Erik Spoelstra will have the Heat ready, and the Heat are a full go, now it's time to capitalize and gear up for this tough stretch.

