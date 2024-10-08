Erik Spoelstra Ranked Below Lakers Newcomer In NBA Coach Of The Year Odds
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra is one of the most established coaches in the NBA, winning two titles in 2012 and 2013.
Still, he's never taken home the Coach of the Year award.
Spoelstra is the league's second longest tenured coach, leading the Heat since Pat Riley passed the torch in 2008. Both his titles came in the Big Three era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, but he's also upheld success with other cores.
The time with Jimmy Butler at the helm resulted in two NBA Finals appearances thus far, but the odds are once again stacked against him to walk away with the ultimate hardware this season. Bovadalisted Spoelstra with the 13th best odds to win Coach of the Year. The names ahead of him include J.J. Redick (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jamahl Mosley (Orlando Magic).
One fan described Spoelstra's ranking as "Spo at +2200 is nasty work."
The top-15 odds are as follows:
Tom Thibodeau +850
Ime Udoka +900
Taylor Jenkins +900
Nick Nurse +1000
Jamahl Mosley +1100
Chris Finch +1200
JJ Redick +1200
Joe Mazzulla +1200
Mark Daigneault +1400
Gregg Popovich +2000
Mike Budenholzer +2000
Rick Carlisle +2000
Erik Spoelstra +2200
Kenny Atkinson +2200
Willie Green +2200
Doc Rivers +2500
Michael Malone +2500
Spoelstra, along with Butler, is looking to prove doubters wrong in the upcoming season.
