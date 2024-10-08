Inside The Heat

Erik Spoelstra Ranked Below Lakers Newcomer In NBA Coach Of The Year Odds

Anthony Pasciolla

Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to reporters during media day at Kaseya Center Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra is one of the most established coaches in the NBA, winning two titles in 2012 and 2013.

Still, he's never taken home the Coach of the Year award.

Spoelstra is the league's second longest tenured coach, leading the Heat since Pat Riley passed the torch in 2008. Both his titles came in the Big Three era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, but he's also upheld success with other cores.

The time with Jimmy Butler at the helm resulted in two NBA Finals appearances thus far, but the odds are once again stacked against him to walk away with the ultimate hardware this season. Bovadalisted Spoelstra with the 13th best odds to win Coach of the Year. The names ahead of him include J.J. Redick (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jamahl Mosley (Orlando Magic).

One fan described Spoelstra's ranking as "Spo at +2200 is nasty work."

The top-15 odds are as follows:

Tom Thibodeau +850

Ime Udoka +900

Taylor Jenkins +900

Nick Nurse +1000

Jamahl Mosley +1100

Chris Finch +1200

JJ Redick +1200

Joe Mazzulla +1200

Mark Daigneault +1400

Gregg Popovich +2000

Mike Budenholzer +2000

Rick Carlisle +2000

Erik Spoelstra +2200

Kenny Atkinson +2200

Willie Green +2200

Doc Rivers +2500

Michael Malone +2500

Spoelstra, along with Butler, is looking to prove doubters wrong in the upcoming season.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

