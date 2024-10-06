Jimmy Butler Praises WNBA Stars As Role Models For His Daughter’s Life
The rising impact of the WNBA is now bleeding into others sports, including the NBA.
One of those taking notice of the WNBA's popularity is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who hopes his daughter one day hears her name called on draft night.
"I love it," Butler told CNN. "I have a daughter, so this could be my daughter one of these days. I pray that it’s my daughter one of these days. I just know how much women can do in sports and how entertaining that them going out there hustling and being super talented is. It's fun for me to watch, fun for me to learn from. I learn to deal with my emotions way better because of women, [do] so many things better because of women."
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese are two of the league's most influential players, but those stars may not stand out to Butler as much as another rookie. Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink, who was the No. 2 pick, has a strong friendship with Butler.
The Heat forward attended a Sparks game with her jersey on, as well as showing her support following news of a season-ending injury.
"I show my daughter tons of women’s highlights of what it takes to be a pro. They teach my daughter so much," Butler concluded.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.