Erik Spoelstra's New Late-Game Strategy Should Include Miami Heat Old Heads
It's often said that insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results, which is why it's become maddeningly frustrating to watch the Miami Heat blow one double-digit lead after another.
Erik Spoelstra has never been named Coach of the Year, but he's widely regarded as one of the best in his profession, beyond reproach in terms of his ability to get the most out of his teams. However, it would be insane to say he's put his best foot forward with his in-game management in 2024-25.
The Heat are a season-worst six games under .500 (29-35) after another frustrating collapse on Monday, falling to the lowly Hornets 105-102 at the Kaseya Center. Miami led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter before being caught from behind once again.
Terry Rozier, a popular scapegoat in the midst of his worst season, was actually a plus-11, second-best on the Heat behind Jaime Jaquez Jr., (+12), who had a team-worst four turnovers and has endured a sophomore slump.
Although Miami actually outscored the Hornets by double-digits with those two on the floor, neither has earned extended minutes. They've been on the floor too often when things have gone wrong for them to remain in the second-half rotation. It's time for Spoelstra to try something he hasn't yet, which is hard to imagine given how hard he works and how much these constant collapses are wearing on him.
Kyle Anderson, acquired from Golden State in the Jimmy Butler deal, should be a fixture in second-half lineups. Alec Burks, who has answered the call whenever Spoelstra has utilized him to start games or give the team a veteran presence off the bench, should be a fixture in the rotation.
How can we be so sure this is the fix? It's the one thing he hasn't tried yet.
Anderson got his second consecutive DNP on Monday. He's played more than 11 minutes only four times since arriving. Miami is 1-3 in those games, but Anderson has averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists, turning the ball over just three times in 106 minutes of action.
With Nikola Jovic sidelined with a broken hand, it's wild that Anderson isn't receiving consistent minutes. He's been a stabilizing presence everywhere he's been, and that's something Miami can use as they look to hold leads.
Burks has been bothered by a back issue, but his minutes have been all over the place even when healthy. The veteran guard hasn’t played since last Wednesday’s loss to the Cavs that doubled as the beginning of the Heat’s four-game losing streak. Even after struggling in that 112-107 setback, he’s still on an 11-for-22 run from beyond the arc. Since play resumed after the All-Star break, Miami is 4-3 in games he’s participated in and 0-4 when he’s gone unused.
“We just have to stay together and use this as a group opportunity and overcome something that sucks,” Spoelstra told reporters post-game Monday. “We’re going to figure this out.”
There's no sugarcoating reality. Miami has been a weak-minded team. Contenders close out opponents, especially inferior ones like Charlotte. The Hornets came into South Florida 0-12 against Southeast Division foes, fell behind as they tend to do and still managed to rally despite star guard LaMelo Ball shooting just 5-for-21 and missing 10 of 13 3-point attempts.
Although Spoelstra has been adamant Rozier and Jaquez can play their way out of their struggles, there are capable alternatives that haven’t been explored as a result. Miami has been outscored 31 times in the fourth quarter this season, including four of the last five games. Their squandering of big leads has become a predictable running joke.
The Thunder scored the first 24 points of the fourth quarter against the Heat in OKC a month ago. While Burks was part of that debacle, Anderson sat despite having debuted against Boston in the prior contest. “Slo Mo” started in place of Bam Adebayo the next night and delivered 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Spoelstra is insistent his group won’t “fold the tent” and will keep forging forward, but he’s culpable in not pushing the right buttons. It’s time to try something new, and in this case, it’s leaning on a few of the older players on his roster.
With 18 games remaining, Miami is currently the East’s No. 9 seed, sliding it into the play-in elimination game against Chicago if the playoffs started today. At the same time, the Heat are just 1.5 games back of the Southeast Division-leading Hawks.
There’s still time to salvage an astoundingly disappointing season. Monday’s loss to Charlotte has to be rock bottom. Adjustments must be made. Spoelstra altering the second-half rotation and trying something new needs to materialize in order to get something out of the Heat's most embarrassing collapse yet.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com