ESPN Analyst Says Miami Heat Can "Exhale" After Addition Of Andrew Wiggins
Despite the historic run from Jimmy Butler’s tenure on the Miami Heat, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the ugly ending of their partnership.
Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, a protected first-round pick, Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Anderson.
Although Schroder is no longer there, it was a solid haul for the Heat, considering they no longer have to deal with an empty roster spot as Butler was still suspended. In return, they got Andrew Wiggins and a draft pick after being pretty successful with their last three first-rounders.
ESPN analyst Shams Charania spoke on Andrew Wiggins being a great fit for the Heat and what they need to replace several aspects Butler provided for them—all without being a distraction to the team.
“I think a lot of people in Miami today are exhaling that this is over, and they can move on with their season,” Charania said. “This had become a cloud on their season. Of course, Jimmy Butler was able to get exactly what he wanted out of this two month saga. But the Heat, they were ready to move on. In Andrew Wiggins, this is really a perfect fit for them at that wing spot. You think about him defensively. He’s a real two-way player for them.”
MIAMI HEAT’S ERIK SPOELSTRA SHARES THOUGHTS ON JIMMY BUTLER’S DEPARTURE
Through all the suspensions and drama, the Miami Heat remained above .500 as six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about his feelings on how the Heat handled the distractions and rallied together above the play-in tournament.
“The way I looked at it, every team is going to be dealing with something during the course of a long 82-game season,” Spoelstra said. “You can make excuses, you can get distracted, and do a lot of things to take your mind off the task at hand. I really commend our group for staying the course and coming in every day to try and get better. We’re trying to figure things out, and I think we’re getting a little better at role clarity.”
He praised his guys for persevering and accepting a different guy could contribute to each game. He was proud of the team leaders for helping keep a good feeling in the locker room.
“Our young guys continue to make strides. It’s not going to be every single game. In some games, different guys step up, and other guys don’t play great. That’s part of the deal. I’m enjoying seeing the leadership from Tyler and Bam. They’re really helping guide this group through everything that’s going on. I enjoy the spirit of this group. You develop some grit when you go through this kind of stuff.”
BREAKING NEWS: MIAMI HEAT MAKE LAST-MINUTE MOVE BEFORE TRADE DEADLINE
The PJ Tucker and Miami Heat reunion lasted less than 14 hours as he was traded for Davion Mitchell of the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat traded Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash considerations for Mitchell, dropping the Heat below the first apron.
Mitchell averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 43.4 percent shooting and 35.9 percent from three-point range with the Raptors.
His playstyle is similar to Dru Smith, who had a breakout season for the Heat before tearing his achilles earlier in the year. Without Smith, the Heat lost a major defensive piece to their team and one of their only point-of-attack defenders.
The Heat’s defense has been inconsistent since Smith went down, and Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins are great additions under Erik Spoelstra’s system. He has led the Heat to being ranked top 10 in defense in seven of his last eight seasons.
Mitchell is a restricted free agent and can be a long-term piece after this season if they choose to resign the fourth-year guard.
