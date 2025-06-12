ESPN Insider Names Miami Heat Among Teams Phoenix Suns Are "Most Focused" On For Durant Trade
Now that we are less than two weeks from the NBA Draft, the chatter with Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant continues to pile. Multiple insiders have made it clear the past couple of weeks the two-time Finals MVP will likely be dealt by the Phoenix Suns.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania gave a timely update on NBA Today, adding fuel to the proverbial fire.
"There is traction on Kevin Durant trade scenarios, and there are some teams that are motivated to get a deal done sooner rather than later," Charania said. "So we'll see. Will something happen here before the NBA draft as this lingers into June 25th, 26th, or closer to that NBA draft period?"
Previously, Charania mentioned the Miami Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets as the main teams in pursuit.
"Those are the five teams where the Suns are most focused at. There are some wildcard suitors as well, but this could end up coming down to is: he's on an expiring contract upwards of $50 million. So is there is this all going to be contingent on him accepting a long term deal?" Charania asked. "Will there be a team that simply swings for him, gets him in the mix and just sees, can we make it to the Finals? How deep can we go? I've been saying it for the last several months. Which team believes they're a Kevin Durant away from winning a championship? That's what this could come down to."
The 2014 MVP, who will be 37 years old when the season tips off, averaged 26.6 points, 6.2 assists and four assists this season. The Heat, who were previously mentioned as a team with mutual interest for Durant at the trade deadline, have attempted to bring him to Miami several times throughout the years.