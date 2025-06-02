Longtime Miami Heat Assistant Removed From Phoenix Suns' Coaching Search
After over a month of speculation, all signs are pointing to longtime Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn returning to the team next season. The former Heat player has been Erik Spoelstra's right-hand man for more than a decade.
Quinn was rumored heavily for consideration for the Phoenix Suns coaching vacancy. Phoenix fired championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer after one season with the team. During his tenure, trade rumors surrounding former MVP Kevin Durant progressed throughout the season and the team missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 bubble.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Suns have narrowed their coaching search down to two finalists, both from the Cleveland Cavaliers: associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant coach Jordan Ott.
Quinn has been reported as a head coaching candidate for multiple organizations over the past few offseasons. Throughout his tenure in Miami, the team has finished above the .500 mark in eight of 10 seasons, along with two Finals appearances. Quinn was particularly praised this past season for working with Tyler Herro and helping him develop into an All-Star.
Quinn played with the Heat from 2006 to 2010. He was signed by Miami to a partially guaranteed contract after going undrafted in the 2006 draft. Quinn served as a facilitator off the bench, playing for both current Heat president and former coach Pat Riley and Spoelstra. Before joining Miami as a coach in 2014, he was an assistant for the Northwestern men's basketball program in 2013.