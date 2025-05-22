NBA Vet Says Giannis Antetokounmpo To Miami Heat Is "The Perfect Move"
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" to the idea of playing somewhere other than the Milwaukee Bucks. Since, he has become the biggest looming offseason story.
On Tuesday, four-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on FanDuel TV's 'Run It Back'.
"I would love to see Giannis in Miami", Cousins said. "It's an organization that's proven they know how to build around a superstar. It'd definitely put a better light on Pat Riley with how it went with Jimmy Butler to get another superstar like Giannis, so it makes sense."
The Heat suffered through an ugly breakup with Butler this season. It ended with a lopsided loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
"I think that's the perfect move. It would definitely help Miami with them struggling to get a superstar after how the breakup went with Jimmy Butler. It makes sense. He's already said he wants to play in a tax-free state. There are other ones," Cousins added. "I just don't know if they have enough to acquire him like a Houston does, like a San Antonio does, even a Golden State. That would be the only issue there."
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the first round for the second consecutive season. Antetokounmpo, who averaged 33 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, a steal and a block in the series, is on the other side of 30.
His co-star Damian Lillard turns 35 this summer and is expected to miss all of next season after tearing his Achilles in the postseason. The Bucks have limited assets to upgrade the roster. Meanwhile, veterans Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are impending free agents.
"I think this is the year, and the fact that he's starting to slowly put out the certain type of things he's looking for with his next team, [for] example like saying 'I don't want to play in a state with a state tax,' we've never heard these type of things from Giannis before so I can definitely see a breakup on the horizon and I think it's time," Cousins declared. "I think Giannis and the Bucks have ran their course. I think he's given them everything he can and I think it's time for him to start thinking about himself in this situation. It's time for him to be selfish with his career."