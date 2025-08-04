ESPN Insider Says "Nothing Set In Stone" With Giannis' Future in Milwaukee
It felt like the majority of interesting storylines and situations, whether for the Miami Heat or around the NBA, headed into the offseason had been resolved after Luka Doncic extended with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, outside of the restricted free agents, it seems there might still be one major player whose situation remains uncertain.
"Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving, and so he's continuing to evaluate his future," ESPN's Shams Charania said on Get Up. "I reported it in mid-May that he's evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere, and that process is continuing. There's been some very real conversations over the last week or so."
"The constant question that Giannis has, though, is 'Can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be [a championship contender] for this upcoming year and 2026-2027?' He wants to win a second championship, so he's asking that question over and over. There are multiple teams waiting in the wings potentially if Giannis, this offseason, still makes that decision."
For years now the Heat have been one of a handful of teams most-often mentioned as potential destinations for the 2021 Finals MVP. They can theoretically put together a package including young players, draft picks and the requisite salary to make a trade work if Antetokounmpo were to ever ask for one.
The Bucks, who lost in two consecutive first round series to the Indiana Pacers, shocked the league when they waived-and-stretched Damian Lillard to sign Myles Turner earlier this summer. They seem to feel pretty confident about their chances, however. According to team president Peter Fiegen, "it's business as usual" in Milwaukee.
Last weekend it seemed Antetokounmpo, with a wink and a smile, went along with what a fan at a sports collectibles convention had to say about playing out his career in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo is currently signed with the Bucks through 2028, with a player option on the last season of the deal.
"This is a very tough decision for him though. This is 12 years he spent there, there's a lot of equity there. He won a championship there," Charania concluded. "This type of move isn't going to be easy because this is a Milwaukee Bucks organization, they went out and they stretched-and-waived Damian Lillard's $113 million. They did that because they wanted to show Giannis 'We're doing everything in our power to keep you here,' but Giannis Antetokounmpo is the ultimate decider whether he feels this roster is good enough."