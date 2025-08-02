Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Has 3-Word Description For Norman Powell
After a grueling end to an underwhelming season that saw the end of the Jimmy Butler era, many, including franchise player Bam Adebayo, expected the Miami Heat to change things up this offseason. After the Heat traded for Norman Powell, it seems Adebayo is pleased with the summer moves.
“I feel like Norman is one of those guys who floats under the radar," Adebayo said, speaking to media at his sixth annual youth basketball clinic in Miami. "But as you saw this year, he'a really shown that he can be an All-Star caliber player. You’ve seen what he’s done and you seen him grow in this league, and obviously he wants to take the next challenge. Obviously the next challenge is being with the Miami Heat. So I’m happy to have him."
In early July, the Heat traded Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson for the 10-year veteran. Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers in his age-31 season.
"It’s a very good shake-up for our team and now it’s a different dynamic to it," Adebayo said.
Powell is entering the final deal of his contract. He was apparently looking for an extension with the Clippers, which is part of the reason why they traded him away as they were looking to keep their books clear for the next couple of summers, a goal that the Heat reportedly share.
Miami Heat Star To Make FIBA Debut With Jamaica Basketball In August
The Jamaican national basketball team will feature some new faces in the FIBA World Cup pre-qualifiers later this summer. The most prominent of those being the Miami Heat's latest trade acquisition, Norman Powell.
The 10-year veteran, who the Heat traded for earlier this summer, makes his debut on the international stage after a career season. Last season he average 21.8 points for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers.
Team Jamaica plays on Aug. 8, 9 and 10 as part of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Americas Pre-Qualifiers. They will need two finish as the one of the top two (of four) in their group in order to advance to the qualifiers, which run from November through February of 2027 (through six different windows of competition).
