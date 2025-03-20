ESPN Personality Makes Bold Proclamation On Pat Riley's 80th Birthday
While Pat Riley is not the sole reason for the Miami Heat’s nine-game losing streak, he has contributed significantly to constructing a mediocre roster.
It may be too early to tell if sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors was a mistake, but several of the reasons he wanted to leave the Heat are related to Riley. The most important reason has been an inability to acquire talent from trades or free agency.
The only free agent signing the Heat made in the 2024 offseason was a one-year $3.3 million deal. They believed Terry Rozier''s building chemistry in the off-season was a massive move based on decent production last year. This has not been the case, as Rozier has had one of the worst seasons of his career and is considerably worse than how he played for the Heat after the 2024 trade deadline.
Despite losing in the first round in the previous season, the Heat believed they had enough to contend with the core group of Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Erik Spoelstra, who has made three Eastern Conference Finals and two Finals appearances, in the last five years.
On ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith believes the Heat’s recent struggles are signs Pat Riley should retire.
“There’s a lot of people that would love to come to Miami, one would think,” Smith said. “But LeBron departed from there, Kevin Durant didn’t come there, and Damian Lillard, you couldn’t get there. Then, you made a colossal mistake. We already heard Dwyane Wade’s story all over social media about you messing with LeBron’s chocolate chip cookies. And when you look a guy like Jimmy Butler in the face and say, ‘We ain’t moving you,’ forcing him to become a bit truculent to force his way out, it looks like an organization that you’re not inclined to gravitate to.”
Local Radio Host Thinks Miami Heat Nikola Jovic Is Answer To Losing Slump
As the Miami Heat have struggled mightily to win games consistently without Jimmy Butler, it is important to note they have been missing a key player.
The Heat have an abysmal 3-11 record since Nikola Jovic broke his hand Feb. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite a mediocre season, Jovic was having a breakout year before going down with the injury. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 45.6 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from three-point range.
A significant reason for his success is Jovic finally found the perfect role as the sixth man. With his shooting and versatility at 6-foot-10, he consistently provided a positive impact on offense. Before the injury, the Heat utilized him alongside Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. With the introduction of Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro was the smallest player in closing lineups at 6-foot-5.
Miami radio host Brendan Tobin believed Jovic was one of the primary reasons for the recent struggles to win games after his injury.
“But since that time, the Miami Heat have plummeted,” Tobin explained. “Not only with these eight games, but they are 3-11, counting that Bucks game he got hurt in. 3-11 with no Nikola Jovic in the lineup. Is that everything here? I don’t think it’s nothing. I think that there was something about Niko who embraced this role of being the sixth man so much. He gave a dynamic look to Miami with their ability to stagger Bam and Kel’el, that kind of gave everybody a little bit of everything.”
Andrew Wiggins In Company With LeBron James After Quick Start With Miami Heat
As the Miami Heat’s losing streak and constant struggles continue, there aren’t many things besides production from a few players fans can cheer.
One of those players is Andrew Wiggins. Since being the central piece in the Jimmy Butler trade on Feb. 5, Wiggins has been one of the best players for the Heat.
Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 42.2 percent shooting and 30.9 percent from three-point range.
His steady production has allowed him to set an impressive milestone. Besides LeBron James in 2010, no other Heat player has more points in their first 10 games than Wiggins. His ability to score in the mid-range and attack the basket has allowed for plenty of scoring opportunities he’s taken advantage of. Alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Wiggins has been the third offensive option most nights. This has caused less defensive attention to go his way.
Unfortunately, most of his best nights have resulted in losses. The Heat are 2-9 in the eleven games he’s been available. He has already missed six games due to injury. One of the front office's complaints about Butler was his inability to play enough regular-season games. Hopefully, Wiggins won’t follow the same trend.
