ESPN's Zach Lowe Says Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks Are Worst In Free Agency This Offseason
There was a time the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were thrilled about being grouped together.
After a few days of free agency, they are linked for something that is far from flattering. ESPN's Zach Lowe said the Bucks and the Heat are having the worst offseasons in the NBA so far this summer.
"Miami, Milwaukee wake up, the offseason is here," Lowe said. on an appearance on Get Up "The rest of the East is maybe, kind of, trying to pass you by at the top. They really haven't done much. They don't have many tools but it's kind of sad to watch them just stand in place."
The Heat and Bucks had little movement this week while the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic made major moves. The Magic struck first by adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before the Sixers signed Paul George.
The lack of moves by contenders of the past made Lowe say the rest of the Eastern Conference has caught up. The Bucks and Heat are the only teams in the East to play in the NBA Finals other than the Boston Celtics since 2020.
"I think this is a good team," Lowe said of the Heat on his podcast. I think the gap has widened between them and the top of the East. Obviously, Alec Burks is not going to close the gap. He's a helpful guy to have around. It feels like the Heat are kind of in a holding pattern, trying to figure out what the next pivot is."
