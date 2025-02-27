Even Without NBACentel, Pat Riley, Miami Heat Will Remain Subject Of Parody Reports
Among the biggest NBA stories this week had nothing to do with the league.
It was about the demise of NBACentel, the popular satire social media page that rose to fame on Twitter. This week, fans were disappointed to find the account had all of its posts taken down. It likely was a result of Elon Musk, who changed the name to X a few years back.
NBACentel, which is similar to NBACentral, would often fool fans, players and teams into thinking their "reports" were real.
Even without NBACentel, which had hundreds of thousands of followers, copycats wasted little time trying to duplicate that account's success. On Wednesday, a social media user surfaced under the handle NbaCentel reported Pat Riley was retiring from the Miami Heat.
The post read: "BREAKING: Miami Heat General manager and Owner Pat Riley has announced his retirement.
“man this (bleep) ain’t what it used to be, (bleeps) crying over cookies while I’m crying trying to get jimmy (Butler) back.”
The parody was apparently a shot at Dwyane Wade's recent comments about Riley. Wade said Riley played a role in LeBron James leaving the Heat in 2014 to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
So while the king of disinformation is gone, these reports are now here to stay. They will just have to find new ways of releasing them, which I'm sure they will.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
