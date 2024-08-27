Inside The Heat

Ex-Heat Star Says Pat Riley Put Him Through Workout That Involved Hand-Licking

Shandel Richardson

Dec 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat team president Pat Riley looks on during the first half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat team president Pat Riley looks on during the first half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There are plenty legendary workout stories involving Miami Heat team president Pat Riley.

This one, however, is perhaps the strangest.

Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside recently told his during a recent appearance on the OGs podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. It was when the Heat were considering signing Whiteside, a journeyman at the time, in 2014.

"The hardest workout of my life," Whiteside said. "He had on a suit, hair slicked back, collared shirt. I'm really at the point I'm going to black out."

And here is where it got weird.

"It was not skilled," Whiteside said. "It was just full-court dunks. He was like, `Lick your hands and touch highest as you can on the backboard. I'm getting all kinds of germs from this backboard."'

Miller and Haslem, both former Heat players, explained what Riley was doing.

"One thing about coach Riley, man, he just wanted to see if he could break you," Miller said.

Added Haslem, "He knew the talent was there," Haslem said. "He just wanted to see you mentally."

Whiteside passed the test. The Heat signed him that season. He later became one of their first G League turned rotation player sensations. At one point, Whiteside played like he belonged atop the league's centers. He earned All-Defensive team in 2016 after leading the NBA in blocks.

The success was short-lived. Whiteside never reached that level again after he was traded to Portland in the summer of 2019.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here