Ex-Miami Heat Rival Thought They Found "Crack In The Armor" Of LeBron Years
Thirteen years ago, the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers faced off in the second round of the NBA playoffs. All the pressure was on the Heat, who had lost in the prior Finals despite high expectations. The Heat trailed 2-1 to the Pacers before rallying on the way to the first of two championships.
Former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller spoke about it with Pacers forward David West on their podcast. The series featured LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and a young Paul George.
"We went up two-to-one. And it was Spo and D-Wade had their little spat, they were like yelling at each other, going to the bench. And I'm like, 'Oh, we got them. I just knew like that was the crack in the armor," West said. "But then like that next game, D-Wade and Bron went to a level, and that's where we all were like, 'If we're gonna beat these guys at some point over these next few years, we gonna have to do some really, really, really crazy stuff.' LeBron playing in like that desperation mode. That's the mode that we felt he was most dangerous."
James averaged 30 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists in the series. Wade averaged 33 points on 61 percent shooting, with 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the final three games. The Heat defeated the Pacers in the next two conference finals, proving the Pacers could never figure it out.