NBA Insider Verifies Miami Heat's Interest In Two-Time Champion
After Pat Riley's press conference on Friday, the speculation around the Miami Heat setting their sights on 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant has been reinvigorated.
Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein corroborated the rumors on his Substack newsletter before Riley spoke to reporters.
"The Heat are frequently forecasted as a team, along with Minnesota, expected to show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix's Kevin Durant," Stein said. "What sort of clues Riley drops clues about his team-building approach in the wake of a 37-45 campaign and painful first-round playoff sweep inflicted by Cleveland will be of prime interest."
Durant, who averaged 26.6 points in his age-36 season, has one year left on his contract. According to different reporters, it is known in league circles that Durant's stint with the Suns is over.
Whether the Heat are willing to outbid other interested teams remains to be seen but there was mutual interest between Durant and the Heat before the trade deadline. The two teams couldn't come to an agreement on a trade that would have involved Jimmy Butler.
Some things have changed since. The Suns missed out on the Play-In Tournament and hired an inexperienced general manager to take over for former Heat player James Jones while the Heat were demolished in a first round sweep.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Miami Heat Predicted To Land Two-Time Finals MVP
Miami Heat Hilariously Given A New Nickname In Video Game Trailer
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Opinion: Miami Heat Should Approach Kevin Durant With Caution
Alex Toledo | May 8, 2025
After getting lapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Heat remain linked to All-Star players who may become available this offseason.
First on the list is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who reportedly shared mutual interest with the Heat.
On draft night, the Heat have up to three tradeable first-round picks with the ability to include pick swaps. To make a Durant trade work financially, a trade would likely include the contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson.
My take: the Heat are right to hold off on giving up a chunk of their draft capital and young players in a trade for Durant.
In his latest article outlining potential options for the Heat this summer, longtime Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson threw a bit of cold water on the Heat's potential Durant pursuit.
"The sense here is that while the Heat might again pursue Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Miami isn’t going to offer all of its first-round inventory for a 36-year-old with one year left on his contract," Jackson said. "But Houston’s interest in Durant has been overstated, according to reports. Minnesota could become a top contender for Durant if the Wolves don’t win a championship."
According to reports around the trade deadline, the Heat thought the price was too high when discussing Durant trade talks with the Suns.
Although he is still a top 15 player, the Suns don't have the leverage to ask for a haul of picks due to Durant's expiring deal. The fact he turns 37 before next season starts is also a factor. The Suns' potential return for Durant likely depends on how much other contenders are willing to offer.
The Suns made Durant available before the trade deadline around the same time the Heat were trying to trade Jimmy Butler. Apparently, there were talks with the Golden State Warriors before Durant shared his disapproval. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs also had interest.