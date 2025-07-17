Former Miami Heat Center Could Seek Reunion in Free Agency
The Miami Heat made a couple of changes to their roster, with the acquisition of Norman Powell in a three-team blockbuster deal and Simone Fontecchio from the Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons. However, the team remains without a true backup center.
As free agency enters a slow period, there aren't many high-quality options for them, and the same goes for the trade market. However, one center makes sense for the Heat to target because they're familiar with him.
Thomas Bryant, 27, was with the team to begin last season, but was traded to the Indiana Pacers midseason in exchange for a 2031 second-round pick swap. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and shot 32.4 percent from three-point range for the whole year.
The eighth-year veteran was part of the Pacers' historic run to the NBA Finals, but wasn't consistently in the rotation. In game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, Bryant would go off for 11 points, along with three three-pointers made, which helped close out the series for the team.
The free agent center is very unlikely to return with the franchise after they decided to re-sign James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, acquired Jay Huff from a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for two second-round picks, and picked up Tony Bradley's $2.9 million team option.
The Heat signed undrafted rookie center Vladislav Goldin to a two-way contract, which isn't good enough for a team that wishes to compete. Bryant is familiar with head coach Erik Spoelstra's system, so that gives him an advantage.
They're one of the best organizations in developing overlooked players, but can't afford such a gamble. Bryant is the best fit available and obtainable at a veteran minimum contract. It makes sense that both sides can agree to a deal.
