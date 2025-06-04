Miami Heat Fans Mercilessly Defend Erik Spoelstra After Knicks Coaching Rumor
The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, flooding rumors around the league to fill their vacancy.
Don't even bother including Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, though. ESPN Radio analyst Mark Zinno suggested the idea of New York going after the longtime Heat coach on Tuesday.
"The Knicks need to do everything possible to get Erik Spoelstra out of Miami. However remote the possibility, they need to investigate it," Zinno tweeted.
Heat fans immediately shut down any propositions of Spoelstra leaving Miami.
Even if the Heat coach were to depart elsewhere, it is doubtful that Pat Riley would negotiate with the Knicks of all teams. Riley's history with New York as a former coach, paired with his success as a conference rival, makes them one of the last teams he'd consider for his Hall of Fame coach.
Spoelstra has coached Miami for 17 seasons, making him the second-longest tenured coach in league history with one franchise. He's overseen six Finals appearances, including consecutive championships during the Big Three era (2012, 2013). His success in Miami has been admired across the league, so it's understandable for the fringe-championship contenders to be interested in Spoelstra.
Thibodeau was released after the Indiana Pacers eliminated New York last month. The Knicks reached the conference finals for the first time since 2000 but fell in six games. Though Thibodeau reached new postseason heights this season, his lack of in-game adjustments and shortage of playing time for his bench players ultimately sealed his fate.
Some of the leading candidates for the position are Michael Malone and Jason Kidd.
