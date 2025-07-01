Miami Heat Fans Put Duncan Robinson In Same Discussion As NBA Hall Of Famer
Miami Heat fans will always appreciate Duncan Robinson for his contributions during his time with the team.
As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson has agreed to a three-year and $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. After seven seasons in Miami, he now takes his talents to a rising contender in the Eastern Conference.
Robinson joined the Heat after going undrafted in 2019. Following a limited rookie season in which he appeared in just 15 games, he broke out the following year by averaging 13.5 points while shooting 44.6 percent from three-point range. He played a key role in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
In true underdog fashion, Robinson departs the Heat as the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,202).
Even with Hall of Famer Ray Allen having worn a Heat jersey, some fans consider Robinson the best shooter in franchise history.
Heat fans will miss Robinson’s team-first mentality. From Williams College to Michigan, and eventually to lighting it up in South Beach he delivered in every way possible even though his path was never clearly laid out for him.
Although Robinson has been productive, some fans believe he didn’t warrant a $16 million-per-year contract. He’ll now reunite with former Michigan teammate Caris LeVert as he looks to prove the doubters wrong once again.
