Former Miami Heat Fan Favorite Chris Andersen Hitting 3-Pointers, Halfcourt Shots?
Chris "Birdman" Andersen is in the category of NBA players who never had to show their scoring skills during games.
Everyone who makes the league can shoot the basketball. Not everyone gets a chance to showcase it.
Andersen, who played with the Heat from 2013-16, was mostly used as a role player. He was all about intangibles, chasing rebounds, blocking shots and grabbing loose balls.
But Birdman recently gave fans a quick showing of his offensive skills. At a Big3 practice, he put on a shooting exhibition that could rival Steph Curry or Ray Allen.
Ok, not that good but you get the point.
The video shows Andersen hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer. He even makes a one-handed shot from half court.
It's not like Andersen, who averaged 5.4 points in 15 seasons, never displayed his offensive talents. He held an NBA postseason record for more than a decade, up until last season's playoff.
Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II broke Andersen's record for the most field goals made in an NBA playoff series without a miss with 16. Andersen previously held the title with 15 consecutive makes in the 2013 Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. He did not miss a shot until shooting 1 of 3 in Game 7.
A series later, Andersen won the only championship of his career when the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @ShandelRich