Former Miami Heat Player Having Powerful Impact With Basketball In Sudan

Luol Deng played for the Miami Heat from 2014-2016. He would later go on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. He is now the President of the South Sudanese Olympic Team.

Scott Salomon

Mar 12, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Luol Deng (9) scores a basket during the second quarter in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 112-104. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Luol Deng (9) scores a basket during the second quarter in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 112-104. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat player Luol Deng had a vision when he played for Great Britain in the 2012 summer Olympic games.

He was going to bring Olympic basketball to South Sudan and they were going to be a formidable opponent. That dream came true as they outplayed the United States on Saturday despite losing 101-100 in London.

LeBron James scored the winning basket on a drive through the paint late in the game. However, South Sudan was up by double digits at halftime and led late in the fourth quarter. They actually had a chance to win the game with eight seconds left, but their final attempt was rebuffed.

"The biggest thing is that its a vision. I believe in our players," Deng said in an interview with SSGTV News. "We have enough players to be one of the best teams in all of Africa. We can represent at the highest level."

Deng, who played with the Heat from 2014-16, said the whole country stops what they're doing when the South Sudanese take the court, .

"When we have a game, the whole country stops.....To be able to have this amazing opportunity is just wonderful," Deng said. "We are so blessed to have this opportunity. I was there [before in 2012], but I represented GB. It's not the same as representing the South Sudanese."

Deng kept talking about the pride of the nation.

"All of these players got together and made a commitment to make a whole nation proud," Deng said. "They want to make the South Sudanese proud. It's beyond what I thought to be Honest."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

