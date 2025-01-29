Former Miami Heat Radio Host Slams Jimmy Butler Over Contract Issue
Many former NBA players have sided with Jimmy Butler in his dispute with Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley.
The latest was four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins when he appeared on FanDuel's Run It Back Podcast. He said the Heat need to make a decision on Butler sooner than later.
"At this point, Jimmy is being held hostage," Cousins said. "Obviously, you don't want the guy there, you don't see him in your long-term vision, and he doesn't want to be there. I think getting a deal done is better for both sides, and it's just a matter of time before it's done."
The comment drew the attention of former Heat radio announcer Jonathan Zaslow, who was a broadcaster with the team for more than a decade. In 2013, he was named the top radio host in South Florida by the Miami New Times.
He took the opposite stance as Cousins and many others. Zaslow placed most of the blame on Butler, who is expected to get a big payday regardless of how this plays out.
Here's what Zaslow posted on X in response: "These NBA players live on another planet. All the HEAT wanted from him is to play basketball, according to the deal he signed, which guarantees him $100 MILLION between this season and next season.
Held hostage?? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!!!!!"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich