Former Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Makes Intentions Clear With Golden State Warriors
Jimmy Butler's first month in Golden State has revitalized the Warriors' playoff aspirations and Butler's determination.
The Warriors' relatively mediocre season has completely changed. They have now won five in a row, the latest victory behind a Butler triple-double over the Portland Trail Blazers. Butler says this was the goal since he was traded from the Miami Heat last month.
“When I walked in, I was like, ‘Yo, look man, I’m only here to win,’” Butler said in an Andscape interview. “’I don’t care about nothing else. I don’t care about points. I don’t care about shots. I don’t care about none of that. I’m only here to win and I’ve always only been places to win. So, whatever y’all need me to do, y’all let me know.’ Show me some grace because I’m new until I get the hang of this thing. But the one thing about everything is my energy is at an all-time high because I’m here and ain’t s— changed."
Meanwhile, the Heat are reeling after a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, losing their fifth consecutive matchup and 12th since trading Butler. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team must use these losses as fuel for the remainder of the year.
"You can go the other way and say this is too much, or you can use these adversities to try to find something better from it," Spoelstra said. "You always have a choice about your approach, your attitude, your mentality, your mindset, and our collective will."
