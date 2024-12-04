Former Miami Heat Starter Now Pegged As "Top Trade Candidate"
The Terry Rozier experiment with the Miami Heat may end before it even started.
Rozier has struggled in his second season, making some believe he gets moved before next month's trade deadline.
A report by Michael Scotto of HoopHype lists Rozier as the Heat's top trade bait.
"Aside from [Jimmy] Butler, the top Heat trade candidates are Miami’s future first-round draft picks and Terry Rozier, according to NBA executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "The 30-year-old guard was recently moved to the bench as his scoring production is the lowest in eight years."
Injuries prevented Rozier from playing much with Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo last season. This year, Butler and Rozier has missed time once again to setbacks. The fact Rozier is now a reserve is another why he could be on the move.
BUTLER INJURY UPDATE
Butler is questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Butler missed Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics with right knee soreness. He is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Injuries have limited Butler in recent weeks. He missed four games last month with an ankle problem.
Miami started Jaime Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith at the forward spots Monday night. Jaquez recorded 19 points on 5 of 14 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and three assists in the 108-89 defeat.
