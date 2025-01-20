Former NBA Player Believes Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler No Longer Playing Both Ends
As the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, the Miami Heat still seem unwilling to settle for a weaker return for Jimmy Butler.
The Heat have no interest in offering a maximum contract extension due to his consistently missed time in the regular season. Butler turns 36 next season, which means his potential extension of over $100 million would last until he's almost 40. Because of this, many teams haven’t been willing to risk their best packages so far.
Butler will likely play out his final year for the Heat and has at least decided not to cause any more harm to the team to risk another suspension without pay. However, playing beyond coasting through the regular season as he has done yearly for the Heat is unlikely.
On his Club 520 podcast, former NBA player Jeff Teague questioned whether Butler would take an even further step back from playing his complete game for his remaining time with the Heat.
“I think he’s taking a route where he’s just going to play defense so they can’t fine him,” Teague said. “If I’m open, I’ll shoot it. I know Jimmy. I know what he’s doing. He’s like, y’all want to pay me like a third option? I’m going to be your third option.”
In Sunday's against the San Antonio Spurs, Butler finished with eight points, three rebounds, and seven assists on 42.9 percent shooting and missed his only attempt from three-point range.
UDONIS HASLEM PREFERS TO REMAIN SILENT ON MIAMI HEAT-JIMMY BUTLER FEUD
The Miami Heat-Jimmy Butler conflict has continued, and likely reached its final stage, as he plans to meet with Heat owner Micky Arison on Friday ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets.
Udonis Haslem appeared on NBA Today to discuss the Heat ahead of Friday's game. He is one of several former Heat players who gave their opinions during Butler’s seven-game suspension.
Haslem, as with other ex-Heat players, wanted to remain neutral. Instead of addressing his opinions on Butler, he jokingly started discussing several other players on the Heat and how well they had been doing during the suspension.
“The light I can shed right now is Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15 points a game right now on this road trip since Jimmy’s been out,” Haslem said. “Niko has been averaging 13 a game as the young guys get a chance to develop.
"But if you think I'm touching that conversation, you have a better chance of wrestling an alligator. I’m staying out of it," Haslem added. That is above my pay grade, and I don’t want none of that smoke.”
Haslem ended the topic regarding Butler specifically by shedding light on a saying the Heat firmly believe in.
“I will say this, guys, there is one thing we do say,” Haslem said. “You’re either in, or you’re out, and there is no in-between.”
Over his last two games, Butler averaged nine points, three rebounds, and three assists on 55 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range.
DWYANE WADE SPEAKS ON THE MIAMI HEAT AMID JIMMY BUTLER CONFLICT
As the coverage of Jimmy Butler’s public trade requests from the Miami Heat continues as the most popular story in the NBA, many former players have shared their thoughts on the situation.
Dwyane Wade is another Heat legend who spoke on the dispute, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, and Tim Hardaway.
On The Why podcast, Wade prefaced himself by admitting he didn’t know much about what would happen regarding the trade and wanted to remain neutral by refusing to take a side. However, he was adamant about the notion the Heat wouldn’t have any more star players wanting to play for them after the Butler conflict is resolved. He denied this immediately.
“So in this space with the Heat, I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I don’t have any comment on the trade, but I know what Jimmy Butler has done for the Miami Heat,” Wade said. “And it shouldn’t have to be as ugly as it is right now. And I don’t like this stain on our organization.
"I don’t like the fact that people feel they can comment and talk about that whole notion that because of the Jimmy Butler situation and how Pat Riley has handled things, guys are not going to come to Miami; y’all can quit that (expletive) right now.”
Wade continued defending how tantalizing the prospect of playing for the Heat is to many players wanting to be in the city and getting paid a lot of money to play basketball.
“It ain’t gonna be a day when a basketball player ain’t gonna want to make $300 million to play in Miami,” Wade continued. “It will not be a day that you ain’t gonna raise your hand to go make $300 million to be the star in Miami. So, let’s quit that narrative right now.”
To remain neutral, he credited Butler with coming in, leading the Heat back to their winning ways, and helping instill the belief in Heat Culture. Butler and the Heat were the perfect pairing, leading to plenty of success.
“But I do give Jimmy credit,” Wade said. “Jimmy came in when they were losing the face of their franchise and became the face of the franchise. That’s had to do. He became the person those kids wanted to buy and wear his jersey. The relationship was the Heat was a soft landing spot for Jimmy, and Jimmy was exactly the star the Heat needed. Six years, finals, and big moments they had together should not end tragically.”
